New home sales rise more than expected in February and March
In both months, the figures slightly exceeded analysts' forecasts of 631,000 and 660,000 units, respectively, according to an average published by Market Watch.
New home sales in the country posted higher increases in February and March than specialists expected, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Commerce.
In February, 635,000 new homes went on the market on an annualized basis, up 8.9% versus January. In March, sales rose to 682,000 annualized units, up 7.4% from February and 3.3% above the level recorded a year earlier.
In both months, the figures slightly exceeded analysts' forecasts, which estimated 631,000 and 660,000 units respectively, according to an average published by Market Watch.
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Sales price
The average sales price of new homes sold in March 2026 was $503,100. This represents a decrease of 3.4% (±7.9%) from the February 2026 price of $521,000, and a 1.2% (±8.2%) decrease versus the March 2025 price, which was $509,200.