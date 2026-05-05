New home sales rise more than expected in February and March

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de mayo, 2026

New home sales in the country posted higher increases in February and March than specialists expected, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Commerce.

In February, 635,000 new homes went on the market on an annualized basis, up 8.9% versus January. In March, sales rose to 682,000 annualized units, up 7.4% from February and 3.3% above the level recorded a year earlier.

In both months, the figures slightly exceeded analysts' forecasts, which estimated 631,000 and 660,000 units respectively, according to an average published by Market Watch.