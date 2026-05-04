Thousands of evangelicals fill the Metropolitano in 'The Change 2026': 'Spain, your time has come'

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de mayo, 2026

The Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium became the epicenter of a massive Christian event on Saturday. More than 35,000 people, according to organizers, attended "The Change Madrid 2026," a meeting with an evangelical profile that combined gospel music, collective prayer and messages focused on spiritual conversion in the Spanish capital.

The event, held at the home of Atlético de Madrid, was billed as one of the largest contemporary Christian events in Europe. Although admission was free, attendees had to register in advance through the official website.

After the day, the organization summarized the event with a message disseminated on social networks: "Prayers answered in a night that transforms souls. Spain, your time has come. The heavens are open."

Music, preaching and international vocation

The program included performances by Christian artists, an international gospel choir and preachers from different countries. The organizers underlined their intention to position Madrid as a European gospel reference and as a meeting point for Christian communities from Europe, America and Africa.

Among the participating artists were BeBe Winans, Marcos Brunet, Débora Romo, Kike Pavón and MOG Music.

Dani Alves in the media spotlight

One of the highlights was the intervention of Dani Alves, former F.C. Barcelona and Brazil national team player.

During his participation, the ex-footballer shared a personal testimony marked by his time in prison and his religious conversion: "I spent 14 months in prison, but in prison Christ set me free," he told the audience. "I lost everything, but in losing everything I found Jesus," he added.

His presence generated wide media coverage, both for his sporting career and his recent judicial situation. Alves was sentenced in 2024 for sexual assault to four and a half years in prison, although he was subsequently acquitted in 2025 by the High Court of Justice of Catalonia. The Prosecutor's Office appealed this acquittal before the Supreme Court.

Institutional distance from the Archdiocese of Madrid Archdiocese of Madrid publicly dissociated itself from the event weeks before it was held.



In a statement, the archbishopricno missionary activities were authorized in parishes or diocesan spaces and regretted the lack of coordination with the local pastoral. The event was also surrounded by some institutional controversy. Thepublicly dissociated itself from the event weeks before it was held.In a statement, the archbishopric pointed out that the initiative had been promoted by entities outside the diocese and that the Delegation of Ecumenism and Interconfessional Relations had not been involved in its organization. Likewise, he indicated thatand regretted the lack of coordination with the local pastoral.

A multitudinous event with a spiritual message

"The Change Madrid 2026" brought together faithful from different Christian communities, with a predominance of the evangelical sphere, in a day marked by music, faith and messages of personal transformation.

Beyond the attendance figures, the meeting showed the growing visibility of this type of congregations in Spain and their capacity to gather in large spaces.