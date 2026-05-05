Canada: Alberta separatists say they now have enough signatures to push for independence referendum

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de mayo, 2026

A group of Albertans claimed Monday to have far surpassed the number of signatures needed to force a referendum on the possible exit of the province of Alberta from Canada.

The Stay Free Alberta organization, led by Mitch Sylvestre, delivered nearly 302,000 signatures to the Elections Alberta office which were collected over the past four months. The legal threshold to activate the process was approximately 177,732 signatures.

"This day is historic in Alberta history," Sylvestre said as he arrived at the office to deliver the paperwork, leading a caravan of seven trucks. "It's the first step to the next step; we've gotten by Round 3 and now we're in the Stanley Cup final."

The process is not automatic. Elections Alberta must verify the validity of the signatures in the next few weeks. In addition, a judge ordered in early April a 30-day pause in validation due to a lawsuit by several First Nations, who question the legality of a secession process that could affect their territories and rights.

The door is open to a referendum

Although Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has reiterated that she is not in favor of seceding from the country, she has repeatedly indicated that she would respect the outcome of a valid citizen petition and that she would be willing to include the independence question on the ballot next October, along with other previously planned propositions.

Last year, Smith stated that "For the last 10 years, successive Liberal governments in Ottawa, supported by their new Democrat allies, have unleashed a tidal wave of laws, policies, and political attacks aimed directly at Alberta's free economy, and in effect against the future and livelihoods of our people."

"They have blocked new pipelines with [bill] C-69, cancelled multiple oil and gas projects, and banned the very tanker ships needed to carry those resources to new markets," she added.

For the premier, "the vast majority of these individuals are not fringe voices to be marginalized or vilified. They are loyal Albertans. They are, quite literally, our friends and neighbors who’ve just had enough of having their livelihoods and prosperity attacked by a hostile federal government."