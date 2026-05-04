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Germany: At least two killed in a mass hit-and-run in Leipzig

Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung confirmed the death of at least two people. The perpetrator of the hit-and-run is in custody, according to authorities.

Hit-and-run in Leipzig (Germany). May 4, 2026

Hit-and-run in Leipzig (Germany). May 4, 2026AFP.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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A mass hit-and-run in the city of Leipzig, Germany, left a provisional toll of two dead and several injured, as confirmed by city Mayor Burkhard Jung.

As reported by the authorities, the perpetrator of the hit-and-run was arrested.

"A car ran over several pedestrians on Grimmaische Straße before fleeing. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and no longer poses any danger," German police said, in statements reported by AFP.

Jung added that an investigation is underway to clarify the motives of the perpetrator of the hit-and-run.

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