Marco Rubio to meet with Leo XIV at the Vatican this Thursday

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de mayo, 2026

Pope Leo XIV will finally meet with Marco Rubio at the Vatican. The head of the Catholic Church will welcome the secretary of state in a meeting that could serve to ease tensions between the Vatican and the Trump administration.

Although he was scheduled to travel to the Holy See, Rubio was not initially scheduled to talk with Leo XIV. Before the news was made public, he was only to meet with his Vatican counterpart, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

In a statement reported by Vatican News, the media outlet of the Holy See, the meeting between Leo XIV and Rubio will be held this Thursday at the Apostolic Palace.

This meeting implies a rapprochement between the Vatican and Washington at a time of disagreements following the exchange of criticism between President Donald Trump and Leo XIV.

In addition to the pope and Cardinal Parolin, the secretary of state will speak with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani. It remains to be seen whether he will do the same with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.