Political analyst Esteban Román: 'The Mexican government does not go against its members when they are involved with crime'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de mayo, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst Esteban Román, with whom she discussed the most recent accusations by the Administration of President Donald Trump against several Mexican government officials and ex-officials for alleged links to drug trafficking.

"The Mexican government's strategy is evident: to pretend that Mexico wants to respond to these accusations. What the Mexican government has done whenever one of its members is involved is to turn the discussion around, to take the accusations in a different direction, and at this moment I believe that what they are going to try to do is to protect the accused governor Ruben Rocha Moya as much as possible. Because what he has implicitly said is that if he falls, others will fall. Mexico has not shown the willingness or capacity to deal with these types of cases on its own, to go against high-ranking members of the governing party to deal with the link they have with organized crime," said Román.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.