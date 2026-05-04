LIVE | Iranian regime would consider any US 'interference' in Hormuz as a ceasefire violation

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de mayo, 2026

The ceasefire between the United States, Israel and the Iranian regime remains fragile amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. This Sunday, Trump activated "Project Freedom" to escort neutral ships starting May 4-5 with destroyers and aircraft, a move Iran considers a violation of the cessation of hostilities.

The president noted on his platform Truth Social that the decision is in response to requests from countries whose ships have been caught up in the regional conflict despite being "neutral and innocent bystanders."

"For the sake of Iran, the Middle East and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waters, so that they can continue their activities freely and unimpeded," Trump added.

For his part, a senior Iranian official warned on Monday that Tehran will regard any U.S. attempt to intervene in Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

"Any U.S. interference in the new maritime regime in the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, posted on X.

The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

03:34 Iranian Army claims US forces will be attacked if they enter the Strait of Hormuz 11:36 04/05/2026 11:50 04/05/2026 The Iranian regime's military claimed Monday that U.S. forces would be attacked if they entered the Strait of Hormuz, after President Trump announced that Washington would begin escorting ships through the blocked sea lane.



"He warned that any foreign armed force, especially the aggressor U.S. Army, if it tries to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, it will be targeted," Major General Ali Abdollahi, of the Iranian Army's central command, said in a statement broadcast by state broadcaster IRIB.



"We have reiterated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and that, under any circumstances, any safe passage must be coordinated with these forces," he added.

03:28 Trump says US holding "very positive talks" with Iran 11:29 04/05/2026 11:38 04/05/2026 President Trump said Sunday that U.S. officials are holding "very positive talks" with Iran about possible steps toward ending the war in the Middle East.



"I am fully aware that my representatives are having very positive conversations with the country of Iran, and that these conversations could lead to something very positive for everyone," published Trump on his Truth Social platform.

03:24 Oil crisis has "huge impact" on Asia Pacific, says Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi 11:28 04/05/2026 11:50 04/05/2026 The oil supply crisis over the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has a "huge impact" on the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday in Australia.





After meeting in Canberra with her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, Takaichi said the two countries would respond with "a sense of urgency" to stabilize energy supplies.



"The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has hada huge impact" on the Asia-Pacific region, the Japanese ruler said in remarks reported by AFP.

03:19 German foreign minister calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz 11:24 04/05/2026 11:50 04/05/2026 German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul demanded Sunday that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear weapons program during a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.



"I stressed that Germany supports a negotiated solution," Wadephul said in a publication on X about the conversation.



"As a close ally of the United States, we share the same goal: Iran must completely and verifiably renounce nuclear weapons and immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, as also demanded by U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio," Wadephul added.

03:16 Israel approves deal to buy fighter jets from US 11:19 04/05/2026 11:50 04/05/2026 Israel on Sunday approved a multibillion-dollar deal to buy two squadrons of fighter jets from the United States, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this will "strengthen" its air superiority.



The purchase includes a squadron of F-35 multirole stealth fightersfrom Lockheed Martin and another of F-15IA aircraft from Boeing, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.



The plan seeks to "guarantee Israel's air superiority for decades to come," Defense Minister, Israel Katz said in a statement.

02:58 Iran claims US options are "impossible" military operation or "bad deal" 11:16 04/05/2026 11:50 04/05/2026 Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) claimed Sunday that the United States faces a choice between an "impossible" military operation or a "bad deal" with the Islamic republic.



On Sunday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would review Iran's latest proposal, but added that he "cannot imagine it being acceptable."



Iranian media, including the Tasnim and Fars news agencies, reported the contents of the proposal on Saturday.



According to Tasnim, Iran has indicated that outstanding issues between the two sides "must be resolved within 30 days" and that they should focus "on ending the war rather than prolonging the ceasefire."



The issues, Tasnim said, included "the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Iran's periphery, the lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions."



The report also mentioned "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and agreeing on a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz."