Attack on suspected narco-trafficking boat in Caribbean leaves at least two dead

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de mayo, 2026

The U.S. military claims to have killed two people in an attack against an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, raising the number of dead to at least 187 in its fight against the so-called narco-trafficking boats.

U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for Washington's forces in the region, said in a post on X that "the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations" when the strike was carried out on Monday.

President Donald Trump's administration insists it is at de facto war with what it calls "narcoterrorists" operating in Spanish America.

Donald Trump's administration invokes the same procedures that previous governments used for years in countries such as Yemen or Somalia to take down suspected terrorists.