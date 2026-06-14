Donald Trump at 80: The man who redefined American politics

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de junio, 2026

Few figures have left such a deep mark on contemporary politics as Donald Trump. A businessman, television personality and two-time president of the country, Trump turns 80 on June 14, having become one of the most influential and polarizing figures in the nation’s modern history.

Now in his eighth decade, he once again occupies the White House and remains the undisputed leader of the political movement that transformed the Republican Party and redefined the American public debate over the past decade.

From real estate mogul to media figure

Born in New York in 1946, Donald John Trump inherited a real estate company from his father. During the 1970s and 1980s, he expanded his business and built a personal brand associated with luxury, large-scale urban developments, and corporate ostentation.

His name became part of the landscape of cities like New York, Las Vegas, and Chicago, while he became a regular figure in the media.

Trump’s popularity reached new heights in the 2000s thanks to the television show "The Apprentice," which presented him to millions of viewers as a successful businessman and a symbol of American business culture.

The entry into politics

Although he had shown an interest in politics for years, it was in 2015 that he surprised the country by announcing his presidential candidacy.

With a platform focused on immigration control, protecting domestic industry, economic nationalism, and criticism of traditional political elites, Trump managed to connect with millions of voters who felt ignored by Washington.

Against most predictions, he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and became the 45th president of the United States.

The achievements highlighted by his supporters

Trump’s supporters believe that his first term (2017-2021) yielded several significant results.

These include the tax cuts passed in 2017, the deregulation of various economic sectors, the appointment of conservative justices to the Supreme Court, and the renegotiation of trade agreements such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

They also highlight the Abraham Accords, which facilitated the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, as well as the pressure exerted on NATO to ensure that European allies increased their defense spending.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has continued to promote policies focused on border security, protecting U.S. industry, and advancing a nationalist agenda under the slogan "America First."

A figure surrounded by controversy At the same time, Trump has been one of the most controversial leaders in the country’s recent history.

​

​His critics accuse him of deepening political polarization, defying institutional norms, and promoting a leadership style based on constant confrontation.

​

​Throughout his political career, he has faced investigations, legal proceedings, two impeachment trials in Congress, and numerous clashes with the media, federal agencies, and political opponents.

​

​However, none of these episodes managed to permanently remove him from public life. On the contrary, many of his supporters interpreted these challenges as evidence that he was fighting the traditional political establishment.

The politician who changed the Republican Party

Regardless of the support or criticism he generates, few analysts dispute that Trump profoundly transformed the Republican Party.

Before his arrival, the party was dominated by traditional conservative factions that favored free trade and an interventionist foreign policy. After Trump, the party adopted a more nationalist, protectionist agenda centered on cultural and identity issues.

His influence has been so profound that numerous Republican candidates across the country have built their political careers following the model championed by the president.

The most powerful president at 80

At age 80, Trump holds one of the most influential positions on the planet, with the power to make decisions that affect the global economy, international conflicts, and the global geopolitical balance.

His continued presence at the center of power stems from a rare combination of factors: a strong connection to his electoral base, an extraordinary ability to dominate the public conversation, a unique political personality and a proven ability to survive crises that would have ended the careers of other leaders.

Eight decades after his birth, Donald Trump remains a figure capable of mobilizing millions of followers, sparking intense debates, and setting the international agenda. Admired by some and questioned by others, his influence on political history is already indisputable.

Whatever judgment history may pass on his legacy, Donald Trump reaches the age of 80 as one of the most influential figures in 21st-century world politics.