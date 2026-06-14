New York celebrates the Knicks: The title that brought the city to a standstill and overshadowed the World Cup

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de junio, 2026

For a few hours, the city that boasts of being the capital of the world forgot about the World Cup and the thousands of national team jerseys flooding its streets. New York had eyes for only one team: the Knicks.

The team’s NBA championship, after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the Finals, sparked an outburst of joy the city hadn’t experienced in over half a century. The title ended a 53-year wait and turned Saturday night into one of the most memorable sports celebrations in the Big Apple’s recent history.

While Brazil made its debut in the 2026 World Cup with a modest 1-1 draw against Morocco at the nearby MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, New Yorkers had their attention fixed on Texas, where the Knicks were writing one of the most important chapters in their history.

An entire city took to the streets to celebrate

When the final buzzer sounded, New York erupted.

Fireworks lit up the skies over Brooklyn and Manhattan. Car horns blared through the streets and tunnels. Thousands of fans took to the streets dressed in orange and blue. Times Square, Central Park, Midtown, Brooklyn and the area around Madison Square Garden turned into one giant collective celebration.

AFP described how Knicks fans took to the streets chanting "Knicks in five!" while bars remained packed and hundreds of people leaned out of windows and doors to follow the final minutes of the game.

"It's been so long, it's taken so long to get here," said Stephen Maltz, a 31-year-old pilot who was watching the game at a party in Bushwick, Brooklyn, in remarks reported by AFP.

"And it just happens at a time when the city needs something to get excited about," he added before rushing out to celebrate with other fans.

The championship that overshadowed the World Cup

Few cities could offer a setting as unique as New York this weekend.

On one hand, thousands of fans were arriving from different countries to watch the World Cup. On the other, the Knicks were fighting for a chance to win their first title since 1973.

The balance clearly tipped toward basketball.

"Of course the Knicks overshadow the World Cup, and that’s normal," explained Lucas Matuszewski, manager of a sports facility in Brooklyn, as quoted by AFP.

"It’s hard to compete with such a deeply rooted institution. Basketball is very dear to the city," he added. Even foreign visitors noticed the phenomenon.

"I was probably expecting a little more World Cup fever," Scottish fan Graeme Buckingham told AFP. "But as you can see, basketball is what rules here."

The paradox was clear: the host city of one of the world’s biggest sporting events was celebrating something else entirely.

The victory that united New York Beyond the sport, many fans interpreted the championship as a rare moment of unity for a city accustomed to political, social and economic divisions.

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​"Everyone could come together around the New York Knicks, and that’s what we’re doing right now," Austin Fitzgerald told AFP.

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​"There’s nothing quite like the thrill of New York basketball." That sentiment was echoed throughout the city.

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​Strangers hugged each other in the streets. Police officers and paramedics chanted slogans alongside the fans. Drivers honked their horns in celebration, and thousands of people shared a common feeling that several generations of fans had never experienced before.

Jalen Brunson and the birth of a legend

The face of the night was Jalen Brunson.

The point guard scored 45 points and led a historic comeback after the Knicks trailed San Antonio by as many as 16 points.

His performance earned him the Finals Most Valuable Player award and cemented his status as the city’s new sports idol.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm so happy," said Mathieu Ogno, a Long Island fan who attended the team's celebration in Central Park, according to the AP.

For many fans, Brunson embodies precisely the values that New York admires: resilience, sacrifice and the ability to thrive under pressure.

A wait of 19,392 days

The magnitude of the victory is best understood in numbers.

The Knicks’ last championship had come in 1973. Since then, 19,392 days of frustration, failed rebuilds and entire generations who grew up without seeing their team lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy had passed.

The franchise hadn’t reached the Finals since 1999 and had spent decades occupying more space in nostalgia than in conversations about title contenders.

That is why this victory has a significance that transcends sports.

For many fans, it represents the healing of a long-standing emotional wound in a city that considers Madison Square Garden one of its cultural temples.

The celebration also had moments of tension

The euphoria, however, was accompanied by non-celebratory incidents.

According to the Associated Press, some groups engaged in acts of vandalism in various parts of Manhattan. There were isolated clashes with police, property damage, and reports of gunfire near Times Square in the early hours of the morning.

The New York Police Department confirmed several arrests and maintained a heavy security presence throughout the night.

In light of the disturbances, Knicks owner James Dolan urged fans to exercise caution.

"We want you to have a great time. Please be careful. Don’t hurt yourselves or anyone else," he said after the game.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also called for responsible celebration.

"As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," he wrote on social media.