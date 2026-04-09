Poll: Venezuela backs Donald Trump while María Corina Machado would sweep any electoral scenario

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 8 de abril, 2026

The most recent work by the Venezuelan pollster Meganálisis, conducted between March 24 and 31, 2026, offers a clear view of Venezuelan sentiment: the country maintains deep gratitude towards the leadership of Donald Trump, while María Corina Machado holds an overwhelming voting intention.

The prestige of President Trump remains strong in Venezuela. A resounding 74.5% of the population says they feel grateful to him. For Venezuelans, Washington's decisive actions remain the main beacon of hope.

Last March 6, President Trump shared on Truth Social another poll by Meganálisis, which at the time placed the total number of Venezuelans who felt grateful to him and his policy towards Venezuela at 82.9%.

However, the study detects that Trump's approval in the South American country is sensitive to diplomatic rhetoric: 83.8% of respondents reject that he uses language of praise towards figures of the ruling party, specifically towards Delcy Rodriguez. This has happened repeatedly in the last month, after the United States lifted economic sanctions against Rodriguez and recognized her as a legitimate leadership.

Overwhelming support for María Corina Machado

The electoral scenario leaves no room for doubt. In an open contest, María Corina Machado pulverizes any rival with 68.9% of voting intention.

The most revealing occurs in direct confrontation scenarios: if the election were today between Machado and Rodriguez, Machado would sweep with 83.1% against a meager 4.2% of the chavista official. In a three-candidate scenario, adding leader Enrique Marquez, Macahdo retains 81.2% of the popular vote.

A growing rejection of Delcy Rodriguez

While the pro-government narrative seeks to position Delcy Rodriguez as the face of stable economic leadership, the data tell a devastating story. 92.3% of Venezuelans disapprove of the leader of the interim regime being in charge of the transition, a figure that increased by 2.2% in the last month.

For the average Venezuelan, the continued presence of figures such as Delcy Rodríguez, Jorge Rodríguez, or Diosdado Cabello is synonymous with mistrust and illegitimacy.

Economy and urgent reforms

According to the report's findings, Venezuelans prioritize justice and accountability over reconciliation processes involving impunity. There are extremely high levels of rejection towards those responsible for what the country has suffered in the last 27 years.

The Meganálisis survey reveals a majority consensus on the economic unfeasibility of Chavismo in Miraflores.

The report also highlights the gap between international announcements and the daily lives of Venezuelans. While President Trump has mentioned the flow of oil capital to Venezuela, 90.3% of citizens say they do not perceive improvements in their quality of life.

The minimum wage is perceived as insufficient to cover basic necessities, and "a persistent gap between remunerative adjustments and the cost of living" is evident. In addition, "the conditions of poor quality of life remain intact."

Venezuelans agree that an urgent national restructuring is needed, eliminating Chavista structures that are perceived "as corrupt entities and sources of abuses," as is the case with the Communal Councils.