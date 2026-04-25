Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de abril, 2026

Friday was marked by diplomatic moves and continued naval tension in the Strait of Hormuz, with no significant direct military escalations. President Trumpannounced that he will send his special envoys Steve Witkoffand Jared Kushner to Pakistan this Saturday to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchiand attempt to resume peace negotiations. However, Iran clarified that it does not plan a direct meeting with U.S. representatives during this visit.

On the military level, the US maintains and reinforces its naval blockade of Iranian ports. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a press conference at the Pentagon where he called the war against Iran a "gift to the world" and sharply criticized European allies for not supporting the reopening of the strait more strongly. Trump reiterated the order to shoot and destroy any Iranian vesselthat attempts to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president also noted that he is in no rush to close a deal and is seeking a lasting "big deal".

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).