Trump and Milei at the White House in a file image AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de abril, 2026

(AFP) The United States on Friday ratified its neutrality on the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands, disputed by Argentina and the United Kingdom, a spokesman for the War Department said.

"Our position on the islands remains neutrality. We know there is a dispute between Argentina and the U.K. due to claims over their sovereignty," the spokesman said.

United States recognizes "de facto administration" by United Kingdom of that archipelago in the South Atlantic, but without taking a position on sovereignty claims, it added.

This Friday, Reuters reflected that, according to Pentagon reports, the United States could review its position on Malvinas Islands sovereignty, in retaliation for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's lack of support for the Middle East.

I also suggested that the United States had considered suspending Spain from NATO, in retaliation for its opposition to the war against Iran.

Argentina and the United Kingdom engaged in a war over the Malvinas Islands (Falklands, for the British) between April 2 and June 14, 1982, which ended in victory for London and a balance of 649 Argentines and 255 British dead.

The United Kingdom rejects any Argentine claim and considers that the 3,600 inhabitants of the archipelago should have the right to self-determination.

With the exception of the war period, Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the islands through diplomatic channels for almost 200 years.