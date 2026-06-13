New challenge for UFC Freedom 250 at the White House: Bad weather threatens event

Published by Israel Duro 13 de junio, 2026

After overcoming the lawsuit that sought to block the event, UFC Freedom 250 at the White House must now overcome the elements to hold the historic event scheduled for Sunday, the day Donald Trump turns 80. The weather forecast predicts a high probability of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon in Washington.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Sunday’s forecast is clear: “Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., followed by likely showers and possibly thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and then likely showers and thunderstorms. After 5 p.m., the chance of precipitation is 60%. Rainfall accumulations of between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch are expected, except during thunderstorms, where they could be higher."

The rain has already delayed the press conference

Although a defiant Dana White insisted there is no chance the event won’t take place, regulations regarding events and inclement weather could cause serious disruptions to the event’s proceedings. The press conference itself was delayed by an hour due to the downpour in the nation’s capital at the time.

As a first contingency plan, White intends to work with a two-hour buffer, either earlier or later, to kick off the event. In other words, it could start at 6 or 10 p.m. Unfortunately, the NWS cannot guarantee that rain will not make an appearance during any of those time slots.

However, the protocol for thunderstorms could pose a serious problem: for every lightning strike or clap of thunder within an area of nearly 8 miles, the audience must be evacuated and the event be postponed for 30 minutes. It already happened at the Club World Cup, it could happen at the World Cup... and it also has UFC Freedom 250 hanging in the balance.

Over $60 million invested

In case of rain, for an event that has cost more than $60 million, several possibilities are being considered, such as holding it at the Washington Wizards’ arena, although that would undermine the effort made to ensure the event takes place outdoors. The “Claw,” the 100-foot-high canopy erected on the South Lawn of the White House, does not appear capable of protecting the cage beyond a light drizzle, let alone a downpour or storms like those forecast.

The last option would be to postpone it until Monday, in hopes of better weather—which is by no means guaranteed.