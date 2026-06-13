2026 World Cup: Police investigate theft of England's training equipment in Kansas City

Published by Israel Duro 13 de junio, 2026

England’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup was disrupted by the theft of training gear ahead of their arrival Saturday at their base camp in Kansas City. Police are already investigating the case, and so far, two arrests have been made.

It is a new setback for Tuchel’s squad, one of the heavy favorites to lift the trophy, but which has remained in the eye of the storm since the roster was announced, including controversy over the notable absences it features.

Balls and cleats

Balls and cleats are among the items reportedly stolen after vehicles transporting the equipment to Swope Soccer Village, England’s training center in Kansas City, were broken into, according to the BBC.

The English Football Association confirmed to the British Press Association that an incident had occurred, but noted that it could not provide further information as the matter is in the hands of the police.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City tonight with some items missing. The investigation is ongoing," the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department told the Daily Mail.

First training session

The team led by Tuchel is scheduled to train for the first time at Swope Soccer Village on Saturday, following their trip from Florida, where they played their final friendly against Costa Rica on Wednesday, reports AFP.

England will make its World Cup debut on Wednesday against Croatia in Group L, which also includes Ghana and Panama.