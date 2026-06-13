Spencer Pratt declares ‘war’ to ‘save LA’ and announces he has material that will force Bass or Raman to ‘resign in shame’ from their candidacy

Published by Israel Duro 13 de junio, 2026

Spencer Pratt declared "war" to "save Los Angeles" after conceding defeat in the mayoral race to the current mayor, Democrat Karen Bass, and fellow Democrat Nithya Raman, who has a more radical profile.

The reality TV star shared a post on X announcing "Phase III" of his plan for the California city after the "campaign portion" of his broader project had come to an end. From now on, "the war" begins.

In the video accompanying the post, Pratt wonders if people really believed they could get rid of him “so easily,” following his defeat at the polls. In fact, the former Republican candidate celebrated being freed from the constraints of the campaign: "It’s war."

"Hey, morons, I didn’t get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed. You enjoy your worthless meetings at City Hall. I’m going to be lighting you up every single day, now that I don’t have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don’t have a campaign, laws hamstringing me now. It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles."

"My goal hasn’t changed"

As a sign of his new situation, Pratt let loose, pointing out that L.A. citizens are "stuck with two idiots responsible for all their problems," and that their only remaining option is to choose between "dumb and dumber."

In addition, the Republican candidate, who entered the race a year after losing his home in the Palisades fire, added that prominent real estate developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs sent him messages assuring him that, following his defeat "they are packing their bags and leaving the city."

"My goal hasn’t changed. I’ve been laser focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait, we have some recordings of one of your insulting candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. I was saving it for the general election. Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it.”

Pratt did not reveal the source of the recording, though he called on Bass and Raman to consider whether it was possible that an employee of one of them might have recorded her "doing or saying something that would force them" to resign in disgrace.