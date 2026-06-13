The end of judicial politicization in the SDNY? James McDonald nominated by Trump as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 13 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump officially announced his intention to appoint James M. McDonald as the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

The judicial post, historically considered the most influential in the United States due to its jurisdiction over Wall Street, will welcome a technical specialist with a solid track record in law enforcement and capital markets.

In a message posted on Truth Social, the president expressed his full support for the nominee’s professional profile to take operational control of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

With this nomination, the White House is moving forward with the restructuring of key leadership positions at the Department of Justice, prioritizing candidates focused on combating financial crime and protecting the national economic order.

A career profile with regulatory and judicial experience

McDonald has deep roots in the Southern District of New York itself, where he previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney.

The attorney, a native of Oklahoma, also possesses deep knowledge of Washington’s internal administration, having served as Director of Compliance at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) during Trump’s first presidential term.

In the academic and corporate spheres, McDonald holds the highest credentials within the U.S. legal system. As the president himself noted, the nominee is a graduate of Harvard and the University of Virginia School of Law.

He served as a law clerk to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John G. Roberts, Jr., and until recently served as a senior partner at the prestigious law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

Support for law enforcement and institutional expectations

McDonald’s nomination aims to restore channels of technical collaboration between federal prosecutors in Manhattan and law enforcement agencies.

The Trump administration seeks to move beyond the era of judicial activism and prioritize the prosecution of crime under strict legal standards.

In his own statements on Truth Social, President Trump said verbatim: "I am confident that Jamie will deliver solid results for our country as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, as he has the respect of our law enforcement patriots, the legal community, and the judiciary, and will work fantastically with them."

The nomination must now follow the appropriate process in the legislative bodies for final confirmation.