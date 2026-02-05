Argentina seals a strategic trade and investment agreement with the US

Published by Diane Hernández 5 de febrero, 2026

Argentina signed a reciprocal trade and investment agreement with the United States, the South American country's foreign minister, Pablo Quirno, said Thursday, without giving details at first about its contents, AFP reported.

Both countries had announced in November a framework agreement for the South American nation to open its market to U.S. products in exchange for a cut in tariffs on some of its exports.

"We have just come out of the signing of the Reciprocal Trade and Investment Agreement between Argentina and the United States," reported the foreign minister on X from Washington.

The minister thanked his team and the U.S. authorities "for building this great agreement together" and concluded "Argentina will be prosperous."

The U.S. will eliminate reciprocal tariffs on some 1,675 Argentine products

According to the South American Foreign Minister, the agreement signed with the U.S. improves conditions for production and exports, expands preferential access of Argentine products to the world's main importing market, opens new commercial opportunities, favors investments and generates more employment in the country.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry also shared an official statement specifying that the U.S. will eliminate reciprocal tariffs on some 1,675 Argentine products and will grant an "unprecedented" expansion to 100,000 tons of beef preference to its market, among other concessions.

For its part, Argentina will eliminate tariffs for 221 tariff positions, such as machinery, transport equipment, medical devices and chemical products, in addition to other pacts that facilitate trade between the two nations.

"MA&AGA": "Make Argentina and America great again," Milei's motto

The Argentine president, Javier Milei, responded again with a post on his X account with the inscription "MA&AGA" in reference to the slogan "making Argentina and America great again."

Milei maintains a marked alignment with Donald Trump's United States, and in October received from Washington a financial aid line for $20 billion, a strong endorsement in the midst of a political and exchange rate crisis prior to the legislative elections, which his party won. Earlier this year Argentina repaid the credit.

On Wednesday, the two countries signed a framework agreement for the supply of critical minerals.