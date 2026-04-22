Man arrested in Argentina accused of participating in murder of Miguel Uribe Turbay

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de abril, 2026

Argentine security forces arrested a man in Buenos Aires accused of participating in the murder of Miguel Uribe Turbay, a former presidential candidate in Colombia.

The suspect in question is named Brayan Ferney Cruz Castillo and was arrested as part of an operation carried out by the Federal Police of Argentina.

Alejandra Monteoliva, Argentina's minister of national security, confirmed the news of the arrest through a message on X.

"We caught him with the Federal Police of Argentina: he is detained and is going to be removed from the country," Monteoliva said, referring to Cruz Castillo. "Argentina is not a haven for terrorists."

On June 7, 2025, Uribe Turbay was shot during a rally in Bogotá. He was shot three times: twice in the head and once in the leg. He was quickly taken to a local hospital. The shooter, a 15-year-old, was arrested at the scene.

Uribe Turbay died on Aug. 11, 2025, after just over two months fighting for his life. The assassination of the former presidential candidate unleashed a wave of public condemnation from much of Colombian and world society.

A month later, his father, Miguel Uribe Londoño, did an interview with VOZ News in which he assured that people like them, who "are not leftists," "are not violent." "We are supporters of democracy. We defend human rights and we want to be in peace and in compliance with the norms, the constitution and the law," he added.