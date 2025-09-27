Miguel Uribe Turbay's father, in Voz News: "Those of us who are not leftists are not violent. We are democrats"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Laura Artal interviewed Colombian presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Londoño about the delicate situation that Colombia due to the policies of the socialist government of Gustavo Petro. During the interview, the father of former senator Miguel Uribe Turbay spoke about his commitment to the South American country and assured that his main goal, if elected president, is to recover the security lost during the last years.

"We who are not leftists are not violent. We are democrats. We defend human rights and we want to be in peace and in compliance with the rules, the constitution and the laws. These people we are not supporting Petro and we are going to make a change in the Colombian government in May. [...] My son Miguel, may he rest in peace, always said: 'As long as there is no freedom in Venezuela, which there is not today, there will never be peace in Colombia'. Our fate is linked, we need Venezuela to get out of that drug trafficking problem", commented the presidential pre-candidate.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.