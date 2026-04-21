Iran regime accuses Trump of violating ceasefire, threatens possible military escalation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de abril, 2026

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Monday accused President Donald Trump of violating the cease-fire between the Republican administration and the Islamic theocracy, even warning that Iran's armed forces are ready to escalate the conflict if military offensives resume. In a post on his X account, the parliament speaker, who heads Tehran's negotiations with the United States, explained, "Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

The threat by Qalibaf came shortly after Trump warned the Islamic theocracy with keeping Iranian ports blocked if a deal could not be reached. "The blockade, which we will not lift until there is a deal, is completely destroying Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "They are losing $500 million a day, an unsustainable figure, even in the short term," the Republican leader added, alluding to the Iranian regime.

In the same publication, Trump launched a message against the American media who claim that his administration was losing the war. "I am winning the war, and by a lot; things are going very well; our Armed Forces have been incredible and, if you read the fake news, like the decadent The New York Times, the absolutely dreadful and disgusting The Wall Street Journal or The Washington Post, which fortunately is now almost gone, you would come to think that we are losing the war. The anti-American fake news media is hoping that Iran wins, but it's not going to happen, because I'm in charge," the president said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated further Monday after U.S. naval forces intercepted an Iranian-flagged cargo ship attempting to bypass the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the action violated the temporary cease-fire, which began April 8 and is set to expire this week.