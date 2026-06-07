New escalation in the Gulf: US shoots down Iranian drones threatening the Strait of Hormuz and ballistic missiles launched against Kuwait and Bahrain

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de junio, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Sunday that it shot down a pair of Iranian drones threatening the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest escalation of violence, as the war marks its 100th day with no clear end in sight.

"Earlier today, U.S. forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement released on X.

"U.S. forces remain positioned and ready to continue to defend against Iranian aggression," it added.

The incident is part of a regional escalation that follows recent Iranian missile launches and U.S. strikes against military infrastructure of the Ayatollahs' regime.

CENTCOM intercepts six Iranian ballistic missiles

On Saturday, CENTCOM reported that it intercepted six ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian regime toward Kuwait and Bahrain, following U.S. strikes against Iranian radar sites.

"Initial assessments indicate that six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh missed its intended target," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. "At this time there are no reports of damage to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging the U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," it added.

Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the U.S. 5th Fleet, denounced the latest attacks as a "blatant aggression," while Kuwait said they "represent a dangerous escalation."

Iran launched seven ballistic missiles against Kuwait and Bahrain hours after CENTCOM downed four Iranian drones that were threatening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequently, U.S. forces attacked Iranian coastal radar sites in Goruk and Qeshm to prevent new attacks.