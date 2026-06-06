US military shoots down four Iranian drones and bombs radars near Strait of Hormuz

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de junio, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Friday that the U.S. military intercepted and destroyed four Iranian one-way attack drones after determining that they were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz and posed an immediate danger to maritime and commercial traffic.

In a statement, the group said U.S. forces conducted strikes against Iranian coastal surveillance radar facilities located in the Iranian city of Goruk and on the island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, after intercepting the drones. Likewise, CENTCOM indicated that the operations were carried out to "defend against further attacks" and explained that "American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense."

The U.S. military bombing comes several days after Washington and Tehran exchanged attacks, in an escalation that threatened the fragile ceasefire between the two countries. According to local officials, one person was killed and more than 60 injured during Iranian drone strikes on Kuwait's international airport on Wednesday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) denied responsibility for the airport attack, claiming the damage was caused by an error by a U.S. interceptor missile. Despite this, CENTCOM rejected that version and claimed that the Iranian regime attacked the airport in a "deliberate, calculated and unjustified attack."

Trump expresses willingness to meet with ayatollah

This Thursday, President Donald Trump assured from the Oval Office that he would be willing to meet with Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in the event that the negotiations still underway to put an end to the war conflict between the two countries lead to an agreement. The Republican leader's words came after Fox News journalist Peter Doocy asked if there could be tensions between him and the new Iranian leader following the U.S. military campaign against the Persian nation.

"I don't want to meet, but if I did meet, I'd be honored to meet him. I'd like to see if we make a deal, but if we make a deal, it's possible I would meet him. I'd be OK with that," Trump said, who, when asked about the possibility of lingering resentment, acknowledged that he may not be viewed favorably by the ayatollah, asserting, "I would say I'm not his favorite person, but with that being said, he's probably a professional." Similarly, the Republican leader commented that Khamenei enjoys significant respect in certain quarters, adding, "In some circles he has a very good reputation, actually."