Trump won’t lift Iran port blockade until there’s a deal

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump on Monday warned the Islamist regime of maintaining the blockade of Iranian ports if a deal is not reached.

"The blockade, which we will not lift until there is a deal, is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social profile.

"They are losing $500 million a day, an unsustainable figure, even in the short term," the president added, alluding to Tehran.

On the sidelines, Trump used his speech to launch a message against the U.S. media who claim that the United States is losing in the conflict.

"I'm winning a war, and by a lot; things are going very well; our Military has been incredible and, if you read the fake news, like the failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing," the president contended.

"The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge!" Trump said.

These statements by the president come after a source close to the negotiations between Washington, D.C. and Tehran told AFP that a U.S. delegation - led by Vice President JD Vance - will "soon" leave for Islamabad (Pakistan) to try to reach an agreement with the Islamist regime.