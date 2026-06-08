Kennedy Center removes Trump's name from website, but keeps it on facade

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de junio, 2026

On Monday, the Kennedy Center removed President Donald Trump's name from the performing arts center's website. However, the building in the nation's capital that houses the Kennedy Center continues to display, for the time being, Trump's name on its façade.

A federal judge, AFP recalled, ruled last month that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and that his name should be removed.

In December, the center's board of directors voted to change its name to the "Trump Kennedy Center" and the Republican president's name was added to the facade in large letters, above Kennedy's.

The center's website also displayed Trump's name next to Kennedy's, but that was no longer the case this Monday.

Judge Christopher Cooper, in his May 29 ruling, said only Congress has the right to change the center's name and gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the facade and any materials associated with the site.