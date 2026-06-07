Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de junio, 2026

The Bolivian Congress approved a law early Sunday morning that empowers center-right President Rodrigo Paz to deploy the military to lift the road blockades that various sectors have maintained for more than a month demanding his resignation.

Farmers, miners, transportation unions and others have blocked routes in a large part of the country as a protest against the economic crisis in Bolivia. The norm was approved after a continuous session of more than 15 hours.

"The present law is approved, refer it to the Executive Power for constitutional purposes," announced the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Castro.

State of emergency on the way

Paz, who took office six months ago, is evaluating the declaration of a state of exception, which would allow him greater use of military force and temporary restrictions on rights such as freedom of assembly and mobilization.

Until now, the participation of the military had been limited, with the riot police leading the operations. One of the articles of the new law establishes that uniformed personnel "shall enjoy presumption of legality" during the state of emergency and that the government must assume their legal defense, seeking to reduce the fear of possible criminal proceedings.

Violent clashes in Santa Cruz

On Saturday, heavy clashes were reported in San Julian, Santa Cruz, which left six police officers and 14 civilians injured.

The memory of what happened during the transitional government of Jeanine Áñez, when several high-ranking military commanders were prosecuted and imprisoned after the clashes of 2019-2020, is still present in the military ranks.