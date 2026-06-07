Bolivia: Congress approves law authorizing military to unblock roads during protests
One of the articles of the new law establishes that uniformed officers "shall enjoy presumption of legality" during a state of emergency and that the government shall assume their legal defense, seeking to reduce the fear of possible criminal proceedings.
The Bolivian Congress approved a law early Sunday morning that empowers center-right President Rodrigo Paz to deploy the military to lift the road blockades that various sectors have maintained for more than a month demanding his resignation.
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The Shield of the Americas denounces a criminal coup attempt against the president of Bolivia.
Andrés Ignacio Henríquez
Farmers, miners, transportation unions and others have blocked routes in a large part of the country as a protest against the economic crisis in Bolivia. The norm was approved after a continuous session of more than 15 hours.
"The present law is approved, refer it to the Executive Power for constitutional purposes," announced the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Castro.
State of emergency on the way
Paz, who took office six months ago, is evaluating the declaration of a state of exception, which would allow him greater use of military force and temporary restrictions on rights such as freedom of assembly and mobilization.
Until now, the participation of the military had been limited, with the riot police leading the operations. One of the articles of the new law establishes that uniformed personnel "shall enjoy presumption of legality" during the state of emergency and that the government must assume their legal defense, seeking to reduce the fear of possible criminal proceedings.
Violent clashes in Santa Cruz
On Saturday, heavy clashes were reported in San Julian, Santa Cruz, which left six police officers and 14 civilians injured.
The memory of what happened during the transitional government of Jeanine Áñez, when several high-ranking military commanders were prosecuted and imprisoned after the clashes of 2019-2020, is still present in the military ranks.
Position of the "Shield of the Americas"
In a statement, the bloc backed the Bolivian government against road blockades, which they described as "fake road blockades" aimed at preventing the arrival of food, medicine and basic supplies to the population.
"Mob rule cannot replace the decision that a majority of Bolivians made at the ballot box," the text states, and warns that those who fund these protests with "dirty money" from drug trafficking and transnational crime will be held accountable.
The statement concludes by calling on those who have "legitimate grievances" to use the channels of dialogue offered by the government, and condemns those capitalizing on the protests to attempt to regain power by force.