Taiwan: Coast Guard mobilizes in the face of a Chinese operation that 'violates international law'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de junio, 2026

The Taiwan Coast Guard announced Sunday that it has deployed vessels to "respond appropriately" to a Chinese operation in waters east of the island, which it said "violates international law."

The action came after Beijing announced a "law enforcement operation" in the area, in response to the recent announcement by Japan and Philippines to begin talks to delimit their maritime border. China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, called those talks "illegal" and claimed to have full control over the waters involved.

Four official Chinese ships detected

The Chinese Ministry of Transport organized the operation through maritime police in Fujian and Canton provinces, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Although no details were given on its duration or whether it is still continuing, Taiwan confirmed that it detected four official Chinese vessels departing from Xiamen port and sailing near its restricted waters southwest of the island.

The Taiwanese Coast Guard said it has maintained constant monitoring of Chinese movements and "has dispatched the necessary vessels to respond appropriately" to the situation.

Tokyo and Manila begin maritime talks

Last week, Tokyo and Manila announced the start of negotiations to delimit their maritime border, including an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, a decision that generated strong outrage from Beijing.

This incident reflects the growing tension in the Indo-Pacific, where China has intensified its military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, while Tokyo and Manila seek to strengthen their maritime cooperation.