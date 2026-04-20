Shooting at Mexico ruins leaves at least one tourist dead and six injured

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de abril, 2026

A Canadian tourist was killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Mexico. The event occurred at the Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacan, northeast of the Mexican capital, where a man began firing randomly at tourists visiting the famous ruins. The assailant took his own life on the spot.

The shooting took place at noon on Monday, when a man climbed the 43-meter-high pyramid and started shooting at tourists who were walking around as part of the historical tour. The ruins of Teotihuacan receive approximately 1.6 million tourists a year and is one of Mexico's most visited points of interest. As reported by Infobae Mexico, witnesses claim to have heard at least twenty shots.

As for the six wounded, two suffered bullet wounds and the other four were injured while trying to escape the gunfire. According to Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico, the wounded were of foreign origin: two Colombian women, one Russian and one Canadian. The group was rushed to a local health center.

Agents of the National Guard (GN) and the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico (SSEM) were on the scene and seized a firearm, a knife and cartridges.

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, shared a statement about the shooting on her X account: "What happened today in Teotihuacán hurts us deeply. I express my most sincere solidarity with the people affected and their families. We are in contact with the Canadian embassy."

"I have instructed the Security Cabinet to thoroughly investigate these events and provide all support. Personnel from the Ministry of the Interior and Culture are already on their way to the site to provide attention and accompaniment, along with local authorities. I am attentive and we will continue to inform in a timely manner through the Security Cabinet," she added.