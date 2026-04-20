Two U.S. instructors and two Mexican agents die in accident following anti-drug operation in Mexico

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de abril, 2026

Two Mexican agents and two instructors from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico died Sunday afternoon after being involved in a fatal car accident on the highway connecting Chihuahua to Ciudad Juarez, while returning from dismantling a drug processing laboratory in the municipality of Morelos. Among the deceased were two instructors from the U.S. diplomatic representation, as well as the regional director of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), Pedro Ramón Oseguera Cervantes, and his bodyguard, Manuel Genaro Méndez Montes.

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, confirmed the tragedy through his X account, where he also expressed his condolences. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two U.S. Embassy personnel, the Director of Chihuahua’s State Investigation Agency (AEI), and an AEI officer in this accident. We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones. This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and U.S. officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities. It strengthens our resolve to continue their mission and advance our shared commitment to security and justice, to protect our people.," Johnson wrote.

In a statement, Chihuahua's attorney general, Jáuregui Moreno, explained that the U.S. instructors were participating in training activities as part of bilateral security cooperation. "Two U.S. embassy officer trainers, who were conducting training, also sadly passed away," he said.

The joint U.S.-Mexico operation against drug gangs comes as part of the President's administration's Donald Trump has been implementing since the beginning of his second administration against narco-terrorist organizations in Latin America, which he has blamed for the drug crisis that the country has been suffering in recent years.

So far, the cause of the accident and the identity of the U.S. officials are unknown.