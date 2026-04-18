Machado mobilizes thousands in Madrid, highlights Washington's support and promises free elections in Venezuela

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 18 de abril, 2026

Thousands of Venezuelans rallied this Saturday at Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, in a demonstration of support for María Corina Machado that was marked by a clear message: democratic transition requires the support of the United States.

The gathering not only evidenced the strength of the exiled opposition leader, but also the growing weight of Washington in Venezuela's political future, a factor that Machado herself underlined in her speech.

From the stage, Machado insisted that the key to the transition is in the international pressure led by Donald Trump's administration to maintain the demand for free elections, which millions of Venezuelans are calling for today.

"We have the support of the United States assuring that it will be a transparent process, and if you want to know who is with the regime or with us, just ask if you want elections or not," said the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Washington's support is not minor. Machado has reiterated on multiple occasions that U.S. pressure has been decisive to weaken the former regime and open a transition scenario.

International pressure and political pulse

The event in Madrid took place in the middle of a key moment for Venezuela, with increasing external pressures and diplomatic moves oriented towards an eventual transition.

The opposition leader has intensified her international agenda, meeting with political leaders in Europe and avoiding contacts with sectors she considers close to the Maduro regime. In Spain, Machado said she is not interested in meeting with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Her message, centered on free elections as a dividing line, seeks to simplify the political debate in Venezuela: democracy or continuity of the regime.

The rally was attended by professionals, service sector workers and opposition political figures residing outside the country. The scene was marked by flags, slogans and testimonies of those who claim to have been forced to emigrate due to the crisis.

Machado, visibly moved, reiterated her message of return and national reconstruction, appealing to a narrative of unity in the face of the interim regime led by Delcy Rodríguez.