'Ready for full passage': Trump welcomes Iran's announcement on opening of Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the strategic Strait of Hormuz, essential for the world's hydrocarbon trade, "fully open" for the duration of the Middle East ceasefire, according to a message on X.
President Donald Trump said early Friday that Iran has announced the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for global energy trade, during the duration of the cease-fire.
"THANK YOU!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform, after claiming that Tehran announced that the channel was "fully open and ready for full passage."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the strategic Strait of Hormuz, essential for global hydrocarbon trade, "fully open" for the duration of the Middle East truce, according to a message on X.
Araghchi did not specify whether he was referring to the ceasefire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which went into effect Thursday night in Lebanon for a duration of 10 days, or to the U.S.-Iranian ceasefire, which in theory ends on April 22.
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In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is considered one of the most sensitive strategic points in the world, as approximately one-fifth of globally traded oil transits through it.
Background
During the first Trump presidency (2017-2021), relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated significantly, particularly following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions. This raised the risk of incidents in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on ships and the shooting down of drones.
Strategic importance
The opening and security of the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for global economic stability. Any disruption to this route can directly affect oil prices and the international energy supply.