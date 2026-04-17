'Ready for full passage': Trump welcomes Iran's announcement on opening of Strait of Hormuz

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump said early Friday that Iran has announced the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for global energy trade, during the duration of the cease-fire.

"THANK YOU!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform, after claiming that Tehran announced that the channel was "fully open and ready for full passage."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the strategic Strait of Hormuz, essential for global hydrocarbon trade, "fully open" for the duration of the Middle East truce, according to a message on X.

Araghchi did not specify whether he was referring to the ceasefire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which went into effect Thursday night in Lebanon for a duration of 10 days, or to the U.S.-Iranian ceasefire, which in theory ends on April 22.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is considered one of the most sensitive strategic points in the world, as approximately one-fifth of globally traded oil transits through it.

Background In recent years, the region has been the scene of recurring tensions between Iran and Western powers, especially the United States. At different times, Iranian authorities have threatened to blockade the strait in response to economic sanctions or international pressure, leading to concerns about energy markets and maritime security.



During the first Trump presidency (2017-2021), relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated significantly, particularly following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions. This raised the risk of incidents in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on ships and the shooting down of drones.

Strategic importance

The opening and security of the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for global economic stability. Any disruption to this route can directly affect oil prices and the international energy supply.