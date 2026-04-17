Trump says Iranian regime has 'totally agreed' to give up its nuclear ambitions: 'We’re very close to making a deal'
Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides, is expected to host the next round of talks, and the president said he would consider traveling there if a deal is reached. "I would go to Pakistan," Trump said. "If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me."
President Trump declared Thursday that Iran has agreed to give up any ambition to develop a nuclear weapon and that negotiations to end the conflict are "very close" to culminating in an agreement. The president also expressed his willingness to personally travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, to sign the pact if it is finalized.
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Speaking to reporters outside the White House before leaving for Las Vegas, Trump showed marked optimism. "We had to make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," the president said, adding, "They’ve totally agreed to that. They’ve agreed to almost everything."
The president also said Iran has agreed to turn over the stockpile of enriched uranium remaining after the U.S. strikes. "They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust," Trump said. "It’s way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bomber."
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Trump attributed Tehran's change in stance to the blockade imposed this week on Iranian ports, noting that such pressure is pushing the regime to resume negotiations for a possible deal.
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"The blockade is incredible — they’re not doing any business," the president said, adding it "is holding up very strong" as negotiations move forward.
"We’re very close to making a deal with Iran," Trump said
Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides, is expected to host the next round of talks, and the president said he would consider traveling there if a deal is reached. "I would go to Pakistan," Trump said. "If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me."
At the moment, the Ayatollahs' regime has not publicly confirmed that claim.