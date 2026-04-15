LIVE | Hezbollah tries to derail Iran peace talks and truce by firing rockets at Israel; Israel responds with attacks and calls to evacuate southern Lebanon

Published by Israel Duro 15 de abril, 2026

After failing in its attempt to prevent the meeting in Washington between representatives of Israel and Lebanon, the terrorist group Hezbollah tried to derail any chance of an agreement and jeopardize the fragile Middle East truce by firing 30 rockets into the north of the Jewish State. The Netanyahu government responded with attacks and called on the population to vacate southern Lebanon.

For its part, the price of oil continued to fall and the stock markets rose on the optimism of the markets for a possible early end to the war in the Middle East. The implementation of the U.S. naval blockade and Trump's words about the proximity of the end of the war gave investors wings.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

06:24 am Hezbollah tries to derail Iran peace talks and truce by firing rockets at Israel; Israel responds with strikes and calls to evacuate southern Lebanon 12:24 15/04/2026 12:53 15/04/2026 The Israeli army carried out strikes south of Beirut in response to the launching of some 30 rockets by the pro-Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah at Israeli territory on Wednesday, a day after Lebanon and Israel launched peace negotiations in Washington. In addition, the IDF launched an evacuation call to citizens of southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah did not welcome this rapprochement in which both countries agreed to begin direct negotiations for a sustainable peace over time, according to the U.S. State Department.

06:00 am Oil prices fall and stock markets rise 12:22 15/04/2026 12:53 15/04/2026 The stock markets rose and crude oil prices fell again on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a second round of talks between Washington and Tehran could be held "in the next couple of days," which fanned hopes of reaching an agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

At the close of Asian trading floors, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.20% at 91.10 dollars. In contrast, the barrel of Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.47%, at 93.23 dollars.

05:41 am. Pakistani prime minister on tour to push for Iran-U.S. negotiations 12:21 15/04/2026 12:53 15/04/2026 Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, whose country is mediating between Iran and the United States to end the Middle East conflict, will embark on a four-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, the foreign ministry said.

05:19 am CENTCOM assures that Iranian maritime transit is completely halted 12:19 15/04/2026 12:53 15/04/2026 The Centcom, the U.S. military command for the Middle East, maintained Tuesday that no ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz, key to the global transport of crude oil.



04:37 am Russia offers to make up for China's energy shortfall due to war 12:17 15/04/2026 12:53 15/04/2026 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country can compensate for the energy deficit facing China because of difficulties generated by the war in the Middle East, Russian state media reported Wednesday.



"Russia can certainly make up for the shortfall in resources that has arisen" in China and "other countries interested in working with us," Lavrov told a news conference in Beijing, when asked about the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

04:16 am Lebanon's ambassador to U.S. considers talks with Israel "constructive" 12:16 15/04/2026 12:53 15/04/2026 Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, called for a ceasefire during "constructive" dialogue she held Tuesday with Israeli representatives in Washington, she said in a statement.