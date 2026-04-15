Trump assures that the war with Iran is "very close to over"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump indicated that the war with Iran could come to an end very soon, according to several excerpts from an interview with Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo, which will air Wednesday. According to what was reported by the conservative network, Bartiromo asked the Republican leader during the conversation how he viewed the current state of the war and whether it had effectively concluded. Trump suggested that his administration's actions were positive in having managed to avoid more adverse outcomes. I think it’s — I had to divert because if I didn’t do that, right now you’d have Iran with a nuclear weapon. And if they had a nuclear weapon, you’d be calling everyone over there ‘sir,’ and you don’t want to do that."

Asked whether the war in Iran could be said to be officially over, Trump commented, I think it’s close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over." The remarks come as behind-the-scenes discussions continue on a possible new round of diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. Some media have been indicating that Trump is seriously considering the option of again sending Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for additional talks with Iranian officials, following a previous meeting in Islamabad that ended without agreement.

According to the Republican president, these peace negotiations collapsed after the Islamic theocracy insisted on maintaining uranium enrichment rights for the next two decades. As reported by CNN, despite that setback, Vice President Vance-along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner-has continued to engage in contacts with Iranian representatives and intermediaries.