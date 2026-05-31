PSG become two-time Champions League winners after beating Arsenal in an agonizing penalty shootout

PSG lifted the Champions League on Saturday 30 May in Budapest.FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 30 de mayo, 2026

Budapest's Puskás Aréna was the scene of the dramatic UEFA Champions League final.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC, the two most solid sporting projects of the season, collided in a duel that pitted the dream of the French bicampeonato against the British team's first Champions League.

After 120 minutes of intense tactical wrangling, the French capital club imposed its experience in the penalty shootout to lift the crown for the second year in a row.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's initial approach surprised analysts by including Kai Havertz up front over Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres. The gamble paid off immediately; just five minutes into the game, the German attacker connected a ball in the box to make it 1-0.

The early goal gave a remarkable tranquility to the Gunners, who retreated their lines with disciplined order and neutralized the offensive associations of Luis Enrique's team throughout the first half.

Parisian reaction

Halftime changed the dynamic of the match. PSG returned to the pitch with a markedly offensive disposition, moving the game into English territory under the leadership of Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the imbalance of Ousmane Dembélé.

French insistence fractured London resistance in the 62nd minute, when Kvaratskhelia was brought down inside the box by Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera. After validation by the VAR, the referee ratified the penalty.

The penalty was awarded to current Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, who coolly slotted the ball to the right of goalkeeper David Raya for the final equalizer.

The action sparked protests from the Parisian squad, who demanded Mosquera's dismissalfor a second yellow card due to the seriousness of the infraction. The central referee opted for regulatory prudence, forcing Arteta to immediately replace the defender with Jurrien Timber to avoid a numerical disadvantage in the final stretch.

Agony on penalties and glory in the Old Continent

The final minutes of regular time and the subsequent 30-minute extra time became a duel of physical exhaustion and goalkeeping skills, with a clear opportunity missed by striker Bradley Barcola for the French side.

With no changes in the scoreboard, the match went to penalty kicks. The shootout reflected the absolute parity of both teams. The shootout was settled when Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães missed his spot-kick, allowing Paris Saint-Germain to seal the shootout 4-3.

Arsenal, who had gone throughthe entire tournament without recording a single defeat, fell just short of continental glory due to a lack of punch in moments of maximum psychological pressure.

With this victory, Paris Saint-Germain consolidates a couple of years of sporting dominance based on the individual merit of its stars and the continuity of a coaching staff that knows how to manage highly demanding scenarios.