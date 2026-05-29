Imminent military operation in Cuba? Interview with retired Commander Jesús Romero

Published by VozMedia Staff 29 de mayo, 2026

In this interview from the studios of Voz Media we talked with Jesús Romero, an analyst in security, defense and international geopolitics, about the tense scenarios currently involving the United States, Cuba and other nations. Based on recent reports on military movements and official statements from Washington, the analysis addresses how viable a military operation against the Cuban regime would be and what would be Havana's real response capabilities in the face of U.S. military power.

Regarding Cuba's defensive capabilities, Romero considers that the deterioration of the regime's military equipment considerably limits its options in the face of the technological and operational superiority of U.S. forces.

During the conversation, the strategic role of the military assets deployed in the Caribbean, including naval air bases and the possible use of aircraft carriers such as the USS Nimitz, is also examined. Romero explains how the contingency plans of the Pentagon work and what the difference is between a limited operation and a larger-scale intervention.

The specialist maintains that, beyond the reports on possible military movements, Washington has reportedly already activated logistical and operational capabilities in the region that would allow a rapid response to any scenario related to Cuba. According to his analysis, the geographic proximity of strategic bases in Puerto Rico, Florida and Georgia significantly reduces the need for an additional massive military deployment.

In addition, he emphasizes that Washington simultaneously manages a strategy of pressure and humanitarian assistance to the island, using logistical corridors that, in case of a contingency, could also serve as support for military operations.