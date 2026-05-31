Death toll rises to 11 in Washington plant chemical spill

Published by AFP 31 de mayo, 2026

The death toll from a chemical spill at a paper plant in Washington state rose to 11 after rescuers recovered the bodies of the nine people who remained missing, officials said Saturday.

A huge tank containing tens of miles of liters of a highly caustic substance imploded Tuesday at the Longview plant in Washington state, disrupting a major search operation for the missing workers.

"We have recovered the ninth and final missing employee of this incident," Brad Hannig, fire chief of Longview Fire Department, told a news conference.

Rescuers had said Wednesday that two people had died and nine others were still missing.