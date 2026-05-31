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Death toll rises to 11 in Washington plant chemical spill

A huge tank containing tens of thousands of gallons of a highly caustic substance imploded Tuesday at the Longview plant in Washington state, disrupting a major operation to search for missing workers.

Firefighters in special suits.

Firefighters in special suits.File / AFP.

AFP
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The death toll from a chemical spill at a paper plant in Washington state rose to 11 after rescuers recovered the bodies of the nine people who remained missing, officials said Saturday.

A huge tank containing tens of miles of liters of a highly caustic substance imploded Tuesday at the Longview plant in Washington state, disrupting a major search operation for the missing workers.

"We have recovered the ninth and final missing employee of this incident," Brad Hannig, fire chief of Longview Fire Department, told a news conference.

Rescuers had said Wednesday that two people had died and nine others were still missing.

The accident

The accident at Nippon Dynawave Packaging occurred during an early morning shift change, when a 900,000-gallon tank containing a large amount of a substance called "white liquor" exploded.

White liquor is a highly alkaline solution containing sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfur, used to break down wood chips to create the pulp from which paper is made.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging, a subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Paper Group, produces 8 billion single-use containers a year for customers around the world, according to its website.

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