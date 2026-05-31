After endorsing his candidate in South Carolina, Trump jumps right into Iowa and Oklahoma Republican primaries

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump expanded his involvement in Republican gubernatorial primaries, endorsing Randy Feenstra in Iowa and Mike Mazzei in Oklahoma a day after backing South Carolina Lt. Gov.Pamela Evette, a move that effectively ended the campaign of Rep. Nancy Mace, a former Trump ally.

In Iowa, whose primary is Tuesday, Trump described Feenstra as "MAGA through and through" and said Feenstra will "fight tirelessly" for the state on issues including the economy, border security and support for law enforcement. Feenstra is competing against four other Republicans to replace outgoing Gov. Kim Reynolds, who opted not to seek a third term.

In Oklahoma, where the primary is June 16, Trump was equally forceful with Mazzei, a former state senator: "Mike Mazzei has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Oklahoma — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!", Trump wrote on social media. Mazzei will compete against state Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former state House leader Charles McCall and former Public Safety Secretary Chip Keating to replace Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is wrapping up his second term.