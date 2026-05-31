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Actress Kelly Curtis, sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, dead at 69

She died “in her home. In nature. At peace," wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. In her message, she remembered Kelly as her "first friend and lifelong confidant," as well as highlighting her beauty, her talent as an actress and her many hobbies, including music, travel, nature and video games.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Curtis on their arrival at the HITCHCOCK premiere.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Curtis on their arrival at the HITCHCOCK premiere./ Cordon Press

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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Actress Kelly Curtis, daughter of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, died Saturday at age 69. The news was announced by his younger sister, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, via social media.

She died “in her home. In nature. At peace," wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. In her message, she remembered Kelly as her "first friend and lifelong confidant," as well as highlighting her beauty, her talent as an actress and her many hobbies, including music, travel, nature and video games.

"She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot," her sister highlighted.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Curtis passed away in Bellevue, Idaho. So far, the cause of death has not been released.

Born in Santa Monica, California, on June 17, 1956, Kelly Lee Curtis made her first on-screen appearance in the adventure film "The Vikings," starring her parents.

Throughout her career she participated in film and television. She shared the screen with her sister in a small role in "Trading Places" and starred in the German comedy "Magic Sticks" and the Italian horror film "The Devil's Daughter," co-written and produced by Dario Argento.

On television, she had a recurring role as Lt. Carolyn Plummer during the first season of the series "The Sentinel" and appeared in episodes of such productions as "The Equalizer," "Hunter," "Silk Stalkings," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Judging Amy."

A career as a documentary filmmaker

In addition to her facet as an actress, she developed a career as a documentary filmmaker. In 2018, she directed the documentary "Marby Jets Are Go," centered on an Australian school athletics team. She also collaborated with Jamie Lee Curtis as an assistant on the films "Freaky Friday," "Christmas With the Kranks" and "You Again."

Kelly Curtis was part of a prominent film dynasty. She was the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, both Oscar nominees and stars of some of Hollywood's best-remembered films. Her younger sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, also followed in her footsteps in the industry and won an Academy Award for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

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