Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de mayo, 2026

Freedom is what Americans are most proud of. This was shown by a Pew Research survey that highlighted that 22% mention it as one of the reasons they are proud of the country.

In that sense, the study points out that freedom is a source of pride for both Republicans and Democrats, although the latter mention it less frequently. Republicans are about twice as likely as Democrats to say they are proud of freedom (32% vs. 15%).

National pride in the U.S.VOZ.

Other topics regularly mentioned as a source of pride include the American people (13%) and the economy (11%), with some emphasizing their pride in "the American dream" and having "lots of opportunity." They also highlight diversity.

"The diversity and land of opportunity. A country where anyone has the opportunity to succeed regardless of race or financial circumstances. The many freedoms Americans have," expressed one respondent.

God and the military: Points of pride for Republicans They are also more likely to mention the military.



Democrats, in turn, frequently contrast the past and the present when talking about what makes them proud of America. Some of the distinctive words Democrats use include "moment" and "past."

The survey also detailed that Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to mention President Donald Trump and God, as well as to use the words "best" and "greatest."and the present when talking about what makes them proud of America. Some of the distinctive words Democrats use include "moment" and "past."

Americans more likely than other nationalities to mention their country's current leader by name

In addition, the survey explained that 6% of respondents mentioned a political leader or party as a source of pride. The vast majority mentioned Trump, with a smaller percentage naming other leaders such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

About six in 10 Americans who are proud of their country's leaders mention Trump specifically, rather than referring only to "the president" in general. This is in stark contrast to other countries surveyed: only an average of 35% of those who are proud of their national leader mention him or her by name.

About six in 10 Americans who are proud of their country’s leaders mention TrumpVOZ.

And history?

The analysis found that few Americans (3%) mention U.S. history as something that makes them proud of the country. Among those who mention history as a source of pride, more mention the founding of the nation, including the Founding Fathers, the writing of the country's founding documents and American independence than any other historical event or period.