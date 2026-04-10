Netanyahu expels Spain from Gaza coordination center, accuses Madrid of 'diplomatic war' against Israel

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de abril, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday that he has banned Spain from the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) located in Kiryat Gat, an initiative led by the United States to stabilize Gaza after the ceasefire.

In a video statement, Netanyahu justified the move by directly accusing Spain of conducting a diplomatic campaign against Israel:

"I have instructed today to withdraw Spain's representatives from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has repeatedly chosen to turn against Israel. Those who attack the State of Israel instead of confronting terrorist regimes will not be our partners in shaping the future of the region."

The CMCC center was created after the October 10 Gaza ceasefire, with the aim of monitoring compliance with the truce and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory, devastated by more than two years of war. It involves military and diplomats from several countries, including France, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

"I am not willing to tolerate this hypocrisy and hostility. I will not allow any country to wage diplomatic war against us without paying an immediate price," the Israeli prime minister said.

Deterioration of bilateral relations

Relations between Israel and Spain have seriously deteriorated since Madrid recognized the Palestinian state in 2024. Both countries recalled their ambassadors and tensions have been rising.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, had previously accused the Socialist government of Pedro Sánchez of "siding with tyrants" for opposing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, and of being "complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes" following the recognition of the Palestinian state.