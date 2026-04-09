Netanyahu orders direct negotiations with Lebanon to establish 'peaceful relations'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de abril, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his ministers to begin negotiations with the government of Lebanon "as soon as possible," with the aim of achieving the disarmament of the Hezbollah, backed by Iran, and establish peaceful relations between the two countries.

The decision comes at a time of growing international concern over the fragile ceasefire between the United States and the Iranian regime. Israel supports the pause in attacks on Iran, but has maintained that the Lebanese front is separate and that it will continue to hit Hezbollah "with force, precision and determination" as long as necessary.

"In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with ⁠Israel, I instructed ⁠the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon ⁠as soon as ⁠possible," Netanyahu said.

"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon."

Beirut calls for immediate ceasefire as tensions grow

A Lebanese government official told AFP shortly after Netanyahu's announcement that Beirut "wants a ceasefire" declared before starting any negotiations with Israel, a day after attacks across the country.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran considers Lebanon an "inseparable part of the ceasefire," and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Israel's attacks render "meaningless" any talks with American envoys scheduled for later this week in Pakistan.

At least 203 people were killed and 1,000 were wounded in Wednesday's bombing, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, while Hezbollah said it was fighting against Israeli forces on the ground in the southern town of Bint Jbeil on Thursday.