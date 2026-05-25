LIVE | Trump calls for broad adherence to Abraham Accords as part of Iran peace deal

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump said Sunday he had told U.S. negotiators "not to rush to a deal" with Iran, amid expectations that a deal to end the Middle East war was close. Meanwhile, Iran warned Monday that while some progress had been made, it was still no closer to reaching a deal with the United States to end the war in the Middle East.

World oil prices plunged on renewed optimism about a possible deal, after top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio suggested an agreement could be reached later in the day.

U.S. and Iranian forces have respected a ceasefire since April 8 as diplomats push for a negotiated settlement, although Iran has maintained control over shipping in the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz andthe U.S. Navy has attempted to blockade Iranian ports.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

11:00 Am. Iran says supreme leader suffered only "superficial" injuries in Feb. attack

17:05 25/05/2026 17:05 25/05/2026 A senior Iranian Health Ministry official said Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suffered only "superficial" injuries in the February 28 U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran in which his father was killed.



10:00 Am Trump demands broad adherence to Abraham Accords as part of Iran peace deal

17:00 25/05/2026 17:29 25/05/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and other regions to normalize relations with Israel as part of the fledgling peace deal with Iran.



In a lengthy social media post, Trump listed the countries whose leaders he spoke with in a teleconference on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.



"After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords."



08:00 Am Iran delegation visits Qatar for talks on negotiations with U.S. and frozen funds

17:00 25/05/2026 17:00 25/05/2026 The Israeli military on Monday warned residents of 10 villages, most of them in southern Lebanon, to evacuate their homes in the face of planned strikes against suspected Hezbollah targets.



06:00 Am Iran delegation visits Qatar for talks on negotiations with U.S. and frozen funds

16:59 25/05/2026 16:59 25/05/2026 A high-level Iranian delegation led by the chief negotiator, the foreign minister and the central bank governor visited Qatar on Monday to advance negotiations for a deal with the United States and the release of frozen funds, a source told AFP.

