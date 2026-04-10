Venezuela: Opposition calls for elections in view of Maduro's 'absolute absence'

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de abril, 2026

Venezuela's opposition called for the convocation of presidential elections this Friday in view of the "absolute absence" of the dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The country's Constitution establishes that, if 90 days pass without a president, elections must be called. A deadline that has already passed. Venezuela is under an interim leadership with Delcy Rodriguez at the head of the government.

"More than the 90 days established by Article 234 of the Constitution for the National Assembly to consider what the whole country and the international democratic community knows and is aware of: the existence of an absolute absence of the Presidency of the Republic," Vente Venezuela said in a statement, the main opposition party led by María Corina Machado.

"A presidential election must be called within the following 30 days to such declaration," Vente Venezuela added.

The Constitution establishes that "temporary absences of the president of the Republic will be substituted by the executive vice president for up to ninety days, extendable by decision of the National Assembly for ninety more days."

"If a temporary absence lasts for more than ninety consecutive days, the National Assembly shall decide by a majority of its members whether there should be considered absolute absence," Article 234 states.

Maduro was captured - along with his wife, Cilia Flores - on January 3, during a military operation carried out in Venezuela. Both were subsequently transferred to the United States for prosecution. Two days later, Rodriguez took office on an interim basis.