China and Taiwan will be united, Xi assures Taiwanese opposition leader

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de abril, 2026

(AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping told the leader of Taiwan's opposition party that he is "fully convinced" that in the future the Chinese and Taiwanese peoples will be united.

Cheng, the first Kuomintang Party (KMT) chairwoman to visit China mainland in the past 10 years, pleaded before her host in Beijing for calmer relations to "avoid war."

China considers the island as part of its territory and even does not rule out resorting to force to retake it.

Military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since 2016

Beijing intensified its military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since 2016, when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which considers the island a sovereign nation, came to power.

"The general trend of compatriots on both sides of the strait coming closer, weaving ties and coming together will not change. It is an inevitable part of history. I am fully convinced of it," Xi told the Taiwanese leader in their unprecedented meeting.

"By opposing Taiwan independence, we can avoid war," Cheng told a press conference after their meeting, echoing the Chinese leader's stance.

However, the politician had previously asserted to Xi that "both sides should overcome the political confrontation."