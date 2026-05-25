Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de mayo, 2026

This Monday, Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish national team soccer coach, officially announced the list of the 26 players who will represent Spain in the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The coach has unveiled the call-up list during an event held at the Espacio Movistar.

The list has sparked controversy, but the most talked about is that no Real Madrid player has been named, breaking a 92-year tradition. In contrast, FC Barcelona is the most represented club, with eight players.

To date, the squad with the fewest Real Madrid players in the history of the Spanish national team was that of the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, in which only one Real Madrid player took part: striker Luis Molowny.

Lamine Yamal leads a call-up without Madrid players

Despite not having played in recent weeks due to injury, young Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal is positioned as the leader of Spain's team for the 2026 World Cup. On the other hand, Eric García, of FC Barcelona, and Marc Pubill, of Atlético de Madrid, are the main new additions to Luis de la Fuente's list.

"I don't look at whether a player comes from one club or another. I look globally if he can be a player of the Spanish national team," said the coach, after making the list public Monday, when asked about the absence of Madrid players.

Spain's list of players called up for the 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan García (Espanyol).

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Eric García (FC Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atlético de Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz. (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Olmo (FC Barcelona), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Álex Baena (Villarreal).

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta de Vigo), Víctor Muñoz (Valencia).