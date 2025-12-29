Published by Israel Duro 29 de diciembre, 2025

Taiwan's government denounced that it has detected at least 89 Chinese military aircraft and 28 warships and coast guard vessels near the island, coinciding with the start of some live-fire maneuvers by China. The deployment marks Beijing’s largest military presence in the area since October 2024.

From Beijing, the launch of the maneuvers, dubbed Mission Justice 2025, and involving destroyers, frigates, soldiers, bombers and drones, was announced. The aim of the deployment is to conduct "live-fire training against maritime targets north and southwest of Taiwan," the Chinese military said.

Following the start of the drills, the Foreign Ministry warned that any attempt to obstruct Taiwan's unification with China "is doomed to failure."

"Outside forces attempting to use Taiwan to contain China and arming Taiwan will only encourage independence arrogance and push the Taiwan Strait into a dangerous situation of imminent war," said its spokesman Lin Jian.

In addition, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) showed a map with five major zones around Taiwan, where "live-fire activities" will be organized.

Chinese "military intimidation" Taiwan condemned the announcement of the maneuvers, which presidential spokeswoman Karen Kuo called "military intimidation." Taiwan's coast guard said Monday it detected four Chinese coast guard vessels sailing off its north and east coasts.



Taipei said it "immediately mobilized large vessels to pre-position its response in relevant areas," and "dispatched additional support units. China's maneuvers "further confirm its aggressive nature, making it the biggest destroyer of peace," according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

"Let any unrelated ships and aircraft avoid entering the waters and airspace"

Activities will focus on "sea-to-land combat capability, joint seizure of wide superiority, port blockade and key areas," Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, detailed in a statement.

"For the sake of safety, it is recommended that any unrelated ships and aircraft avoid entering the aforementioned waters and airspace," the statement added.

Chinese state television reported that a central theme of the exercises is the "blockade" of Taiwanese ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south.

"A firm warning against separatist forces for Taiwan independence"

Chinese Colonel Shi Yi said the maneuvers are "a firm warning against separatist forces for Taiwan independence," and "a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and unity."

Plans for the maneuvers include vessels "approaching the island of Taiwan from different directions," Shi said. The "joint assaults" seek to "test their capabilities to conduct joint operations."

New step following Taiwan-US arms sales deal

China said this month that it would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territory following the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

Last week, the government announced sanctions against 20 U.S. defense firms, though most of them have little or no business in China.

Beijing also maintains a diplomatic clash with Tokyo, after Japan's new prime minister suggested potential support for Taiwan in the event of a future armed conflict.