Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de abril, 2026

The head of the Iranian regime's Atomic Energy Organization declared Thursday that it is not considering limiting its uranium enrichment program, one of the main demands of United States and Israel.

"The claims and demands of our enemies, who aim to restrict Iran's enrichment program, are nothing but wishes that will be buried," Mohamad Eslami announced in an interview with Isna News Agency.

"All the conspiracies and actions of our enemies, among them this brutal war, have led to nothing," Eslami asserted. According to the official, the U.S. is vainly seeking to achieve the goals it has been unable to achieve in the war "through negotiation."

Before those attacks, Iran was enriching uranium to 60%, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, a level well above the 3.67% allowed by the now defunct 2015 nuclear deal signed with several powers.

Fragile ceasefire under maximum military pressure

The United States and the Iranian regime reached an agreement on Tuesday for a two-week ceasefire and to begin negotiations aimed at ending a war that has provoked strong economic turbulence.

For the time being, military forces will remain deployed "in, and around, Iran" until a "real agreement" is fully implemented, per President Trump.

The president warned on Truth Social that if the deal falls through, the response would be "bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before."

The first meeting is scheduled for later this week in Pakistan, where Iran's uranium enrichment program looms as one of the main points of tension, especially after President Trump rejected the proposal on Wednesday.