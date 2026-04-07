France: collision between a train and a truck leaves one dead and 27 injured

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de abril, 2026

The driver of a high-speed train died Tuesday when he collided with a truck at a level crossing in northern France, French authorities told AFP.

The accident occurred at 07H00 (05H00 GMT) between the towns of Béthune and Lens in northern France, the SNCF train company said.

Twenty-seven people were injured, according to these sources.

At this time, neither the railway company nor the local prefecture have provided details about the circumstances of the accident.

Rail traffic will be interrupted in the area of the collision until Tuesday night, the SNCF specified.

In France, accidents on high-speed train lines are rare compared with traditional railroads.