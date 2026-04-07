'They want to kill me': journalist Nick Shirley reveals the cost of his investigations

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de abril, 2026

Freelance journalist and content creator Nick Shirley has acknowledged that he now travels with private security after receiving death threats linked to his investigations, he told The Sean Whalen Show.

"Now I have to go with security because there are people who have openly said they want to kill me," stated Shirley, who explained that this situation has profoundly altered his daily routine. "It's not fun. Not being able to go out or not feeling like I can is not the most pleasant thing in the world," he added.

The journalist claims that the increase in threats followed the publication of reports on alleged fraud in government programs, which, according to his account, has placed him at the center of a growing political and social polarization.

A climate of tension and references to violence

During the interview, Shirley referenced the murder of Charlie Kirk as an example of the deteriorating social climate, noting that events like this reinforce his concern for personal safety.

"You're seeing how evil the world is," he said, in a conversation that also touched on issues of faith, culture and political activism. His interlocutor, Sean Whalen, framed the situation as part of a broader struggle over values and beliefs in United States.

Shirley described an increasingly hostile environment, in which threats have gone from being sporadic to being part of his day-to-day life, forcing him to plan every travel and public appearance in advance.

Personal impact and public discourse

The impact of this situation is not limited to the professional sphere. Shirley himself acknowledged that the security measures have complicated basic aspects of his personal life, from his mobility to his relationships. "It's not much fun to have to plan everything," he noted.

Despite this, the journalist maintains that his work responds to a personal and spiritual motivation. "I feel I'm doing what I'm supposed to do," he said, defending the need to continue his investigations despite the risks.